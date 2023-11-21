Measures taken by S’wak Energy to prolong Sares solar system’s lifespan, says Deputy Minister

KUCHING (Nov 21): Measures have been taken by Sarawak Energy to prolong the lifespan of solar system under the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares) for the benefits of the residents, said Deputy Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

According to him, the state-owned utility company is working closely with the local community to maintain the proper upkeep of the solar system, including the cleaning of the solar panels periodically.

“Among the measures include ensuring the cleanliness of the Sares power station and reporting to Sarawak Energy if any faulty equipment is discovered,” he said when responding to a question from Dato Paulus Palu Bumbang (GPS-Batu Danau) during the second day of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

Dr Abdul Rahman also stressed there must not be any meter-tampering happening when utilising the Sares solar system.

He said the capacity of the Sares solar system has since been increased to three kilowatts per hour in 2019 from two kilowatt per hour and the usage of electricity under the scheme is free as provided by the state government.

“Sares remains a relevant initiative to provide 24-hour electricity to residents in the rural areas located far from the main electricity grid and cannot be reached via access roads. For places located near to the main grid, connection to the grid will be made in phases,” he said.