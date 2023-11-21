Minister says no plan to ban window tints for cars

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 21): The government will not ban glass tinting for cars despite incidents of parents leaving their children in their vehicles, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

While acknowledging the possible role of dark tints in such incidents, he said it was not feasible to ban tinting as a response.

“Tinted glasses are an option; we are not asking everyone to put up tinted glasses. For parents with small kids, they are being advised to not put tinted glass,” he said.

“It is necessary for certain people, for health reasons, for security reasons, we cannot just because of one problem, ban the entire thing.”

Loke was commenting on Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri’s remarks earlier today that suggested tinted glass was a reason some parents have forgotten about their children inside their vehicles.