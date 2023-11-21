Miri man jailed one month, fined RM2,000 for hurting wife

MIRI (Nov 21): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to one month in jail and fined him RM2,000 in default two months’ imprisonment for voluntarily causing hurt to his wife.

Magistrate Sandy Yvette Freddy convicted Padan Lah, 59, of Desa Murni Bandar Baru Permyjaya on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same Act.

Section 323 carries a maximum jail sentence of a year, or fine up to RM2,000, or both, while Section 326A carries a double jail term on conviction.

The magistrate also ordered for Padan’s jail term to begin from the date of his arrest on Nov 17.

According to the facts of the case, Padan voluntarily caused hurt to his 53-year-old wife at their house in Taman Ceria, Bandar Baru Permyjaya here.

He committed the offence on Nov 17, 2023 at around 6.30pm.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while Padan was unrepresented by legal counsel.