Miro suggests Sarawak set up energy commission to look after supply, commission of power supply

KUCHING: Miro Simuh (GPS-Serembu) has suggested for an energy commission to be established in Sarawak to look after the supply and the commission of electricity supply in the state.

He explained the purpose is to avoid too much power and authority given to Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) in controlling matters related to electricity supply in Sarawak.

He also said this will ensure that the energy industry is developed in an efficient manner and to meet any challenges of globalisation and liberalisation of energy supply industry.

“For example, we have Energy Commission at federal level, but it only covers West Malaysia and Sabah. And if we look at the importance of efficient and sufficient energy supply, we need a body with the power to regulate and promote matters relating to electricity that meet the needs of both domestic and commercial consumers,” he said when debating the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2023.

He cited the European Union as example which has established its own European Energy Policy Commission, aimed at boosting the internal energy market, making energy supply more secure, sustainable and more affordable.

“At the moment, yes, we have abundance of electricity power, but the demand keeps increasing from time to time. The capacity of industries is getting bigger, the domestic demand is increasing year by year and the neighbouring state and countries might be starting to pressure SEB to supply more in the future.

“Thus, we need a body to help SEB regulate matters that don’t relate too much with SEB operation, but merely to drive the future plan and the sustainability of energy supply which is of paramount importance,” he said.

He said some roles and responsibilities that should fall under this body or entity include ensuring the electricity tariff in Sarawak will not burden the people or the domestic user at large, and to ensure the commercial users will benefit from the affordable tariff.

“I would suggest that this commission should be a statutory body under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Utilities and Telecommunications, and the minister-in-charge to be the chairman.” he said.