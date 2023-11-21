Miss Tourism International finalists plant corals

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 21): JSK Borneo Reef, the crown jewel of Sabah’s Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park, collaborated with the grand finalists of Miss Tourism International for a momentous coral planting program last Sunday.

The coral planting program reflected JSK Borneo Reef’s commitment to protect and nurture the fragile coral reefs of the region.

JSK Borneo Reef’s collaboration with Miss Tourism International Grand Finalists saw them guided by local marine biologists and conservation experts, in a hands-on experience that is expected to foster a deep appreciation for the marine environment and a shared responsibility to safeguard it.

The coral planting program is not just a one-off affair; it signifies an ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable tourism practices.

By joining hands with the Miss Tourism International Grand Finalists, JSK Borneo Reef aims to set an example for responsible tourism while encouraging others to follow suit.

JSK Borneo Reef is excited about this venture, as it aligns perfectly with their vision of fostering an eco conscious approach to tourism.

JSK Borneo Reef, nestled in the pristine waters of Sabah, is renowned as Borneo’s ultimate water playground, offering a haven for adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts. Beyond its reputation for thrilling water-based activities, JSK Borneo Reef takes its role as a guardian of the environment seriously.

The marine park’s unique location has provided the perfect backdrop for this innovative collaboration, which seeks to make a tangible difference in the preservation of the marine ecosystem.