Penampang Development Plan has six principles

PENAMPANG (Nov 21): The Draft Penampang Development Plan 2024-2035 was presented in the Penampang District Development Action Committee (JTPD) meeting on Tuesday.

Penampang Member of Parliament Datuk Ewon Benedick said the plan includes six development principles, namely the availability of basic facilities, socio-economic prosperity, technology and innovation, excellence in governance, environmental sustainability, art, culture and heritage.

“The development strategy in this plan is the creation of a major business center, the generation of the local economy, the development of settlements and happy communities, a clean and green environment and effective and efficient governance.

“Through this plan, the development project proposals are also stated. As an MP, I want to make this document an input to the preparation of government development plans at the state and federal levels,” he said.

Ewon, who is also the Minister of Entrepreneurship and Cooperative Development, said Penampang’s development potential should be successful in becoming a developed, sustainable, dynamic, happy and environmentally friendly area.

“This plan came about through research and engagement with various stakeholders and residents in the Penampang parliamentary constituency for six months conducted by the Sabah Institute for Development Studies (IDS) using my allocation as a Penampang Member of Parliament.

“This plan is expected to be launched by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during his working visit to the Penampang district on December 7. I will take proactive steps to make the development plans in this plan a success,” he said.

The JTPD meeting was chaired by Penampang District Officer Francis Chong and was also attended by Kepayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang.