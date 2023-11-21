Penguang: Sarawak not spared climate change effects, causing more frequent flash floods

KUCHING (Nov 21): The global phenomena of climate change is equally responsible for more frequent occurrences of flash floods in Sarawak, said Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

The Deputy Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister said while the government acknowledged that the inadequate drainage systems built years ago, siltation of drains and waterways, and clogged drain outlets might be the cause of the occurrences of flash floods or flooding in urban and rural areas, the effects of climate change cannot be ignored.

“Climate change is already happening the world over, and Sarawak is not spared.

“Climate change is here to stay, and can be seen by many significant telltale signs such as increased in global average surface temperature by about 0.6 Celsius since 1990; rise in sea level by about 1cm per decade; decline in Arctic Sea ice thickness by 40 per cent in the past 40 years; major glaciers throughout the world are retreating; precipitations have increased particularly as intense rainfall leading to more frequent and severe flash floods and flooding; El Niño events have become more common and more intense; and in parts of Asia and Africa, droughts have increased in frequency and intensity.

“All these phenomena have already impacted on our social economic wellbeing, the way we live, and the world we are living in,” he said when responding to a question by See Chee How (Independent – Batu Lintang) during the question-and-answer session during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

He said the Sarawak government will continue to undertake direct in-situation intervention measures to help minimise flash floods or severe flooding especially in the urban areas.

These measures include upgrading of existing and dilapidated drainage systems, shallow waterways, as well as to educate the general public on proper disposals of waste in order to avoid or minimise clogged drains.

He said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had crafted a very forward-looking and far-reaching policy of anchoring the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 on economic prosperity based on green technology vis-a-vis carbon trading and Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS), digital economy, as well as environment sustainability in order to help the world, in a small way, to mitigate climate change and create a more sustainable environment for future generations.

“The tabling of the Forest (Amendment Bill 2022) during the last DUN Sitting and the Environment (Reduction of Greenhouse Gasses Emission) Bill 2023, which is tabled during this session, were indeed a very laudable move by our Right Honourable Premier and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government.

“These Bills will enable us to complement some of the Multilateral Environmental Agreements such as the Kyoto Protocol (1997), the Montreal Protocol, the Langkawi Declarations among the Commonwealth Countries (1989), the Asean Trans Boundary Haze Agreement (2022), and the Paris Agreement (2015), among others, to come up with policy directions, as well as concrete implementable mitigation and adaptation measures to address climate change and its impact on our planet earth,” he said.

In response to See’s question on the timeline for the completion of the proposed dredging of Sungai Maong to alleviate flash floods affecting Jalan Rock, Kumpang, Laksamana Cheng Ho, Jalan Tong Wei Tah, Iris Garden, Jalan Permata, and the residential and commercial precincts in the vicinity, Dr Penguang said the Flood Mitigation Plan for Sungai Maong Kiri, Kuching, Lembangan Sungai Sarawak was recently approved by the Sarawak government under the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review (MTR) and is currently at the pre-implementation stage.

“The project is expected to be physically implemented by the second quarter of 2025 and is expected to be completed within 24 months,” he said, adding that the scheme value of the project is RM120.5 million.

He added the work scope of the project includes detailed design; survey works; soil investigation; land acquisition; relocation of utilities– if any; construction or upgrading of drainage system at Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho; dredging works; and other associated work.