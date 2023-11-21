Police corporal freed from three bribery charges

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 21): A police corporal was freed by the Special Court for Corruption here on Tuesday from three bribery charges allegedly committed five years ago.

Judge Jason Juga acquitted and discharged Margani Arpah without calling for the latter’s defence on the three charges

In this reserved ruling, the judge held that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Margani.

On the first count, Margani was accused of corruptly asking money from a woman as an inducement not to take action against her nephew and the nephew’s friend for allegedly not having any valid travel document.

On the second and third counts, the accused had allegedly accepted bribes from the same woman as an inducement for the same purposes.

These three alleged offences were committed at a police hut at the city area on August 22, 2018.

The prosecution had called 12 witnesses to testify against Margani since the trial commenced on April 17.

Margani was represented by counsel Luke Ressa Balang.