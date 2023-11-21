Police: Full body and bag checks at Coldplay concert tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 21): Attendees of British rock band Coldplay’s concert at Stadium Bukit Jalil here tomorrow will be subjected to full body and bag checks at all outer and inner stadium entrances, police said today.

With an expected crowd of some 75,000 people, Cheras police chief Assistant Commissioner Zam Halim Jamaluddin said thorough preparation involving all police departments and units have been made to ensure public safety and peace.

“As a security measure, body checks including bags will be conducted at all entrances and after entering the stadium compound.

“The police will not be responsible for any prohibited items that have been confiscated during searches,” he said in a statement here.

Amongst the prohibited items include throwable objects such as flares, firecrackers, helmets, laser pointers, sharp and dangerous objects, alcoholic beverages, walking sticks, powerbanks, bottled water, lighters, electronic cigarettes, drones, and megaphone.

Zam Halim also advised concertgoers to obey the instructions of police officers on duty and advocated the use of public transportation to avoid traffic congestion.

“Motorists are not allowed to park their vehicles by the roadside and at any roads around the stadium lest they be issued traffic summons and have their vehicles towed for obstructing traffic.

“The public is also reminded to refrain from any sorts of provocation and inciting unrest during and after the concert.

“Any violations to the law will be met with stern action,” he said. — Malay Mail