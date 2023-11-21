Sagah: New education initiatives under 2024 Sarawak Budget to benefit over 119,000 students

KUCHING (Nov 21): Several new and improved initiatives under the state’s 2024 Budget will directly benefit not less than 119,770 Sarawak students, said Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development said among them is the RM500 Book Voucher, which aims to mitigate cost of living pressures among 35,000 university and college students from low- and middle-income groups.

He said the free laptop initiative will benefit 5,000 Sarawakian students from households with an income of RM1,500 per month.

A total of 58,520 students from B40 households in Forms 3 to 5 will benefit from the free tuition programme, while 10,000 students will benefit from the Uniform Assistance Programme, giving school students access to essential school attire and supplies.

He said the Local Scholarship programme is also in the 2024 Budget where a sum of RM6 million was approved.

Pointing out that this amount is double from the previous year’s allocation, Sagah said an anticipated 11,250 students would benefit from the programme.

He said from the approved total allocation of RM343 million for education in 2024, 65 per cent or RM223.4 million is to cater for strategic programmes to strengthen human capital and talent development in Sarawak, he said.

Under the second part of the 2024 allocation, a sum of RM119.6 million or 35 per cent is for developing an innovation-based and knowledge-oriented economy in Sarawak.

A total of 73 per cent or RM86.6 million is earmarked for research and development projects, innovations, and research institutions operations, while 27 per cent or RM33 million of the allocation is for the Sarawak Science Centre.

“With these allocations, I assure that my ministry is working strategically towards achieving the goals outlined in the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, which is currently in its fourth year, leaving us six more years to attain our aspirations towards a thriving society driven by data and innovation where everyone enjoys economic prosperity, social inclusivity, and sustainable environment,” said Sagah in a press statement.

He said the overall RM343 million for the ministry will go a long way to benefit the people.

“I would like to express my appreciation to the Right Honourable Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) for the generous allocation totalling RM343 million approved to my ministry during the tabling of the Supply (2024) Bill on Nov 20 2023, at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (sitting),” he said.