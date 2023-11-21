Sarawak mission schools allocated RM20 mln in 2023 under assistance fund, says Uggah

KUCHING (Nov 21): A total of RM20 million has been allocated by the Sarawak government for mission schools in the state this year under the Mission Schools Assistance Fund, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said for the first phase, RM3 million has been distributed to SMK St Teresa Kuching for the rebuilding of its multipurpose hall.

“For the second phase of this assistance fund, a total of RM17 million has been approved for 126 mission schools in the state,” he said in a speech for the handing over of cheques at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here today.

His speech was read by Deputy State Secretary Datu Buckland Bangik.

On the breakdown under the second phase, Uggah said schools under the Anglican Church in Sarawak received RM6,746,080; followed by RM4,182,520 for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching; Roman Catholic Diocese of Sibu (RM3,103,160); Methodist Sarawak Iban Annual Conference (RM1,079,360); and RM944,440 each for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Miri and Methodist Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference.

“It is hoped that the schools who received this assistance fund abide by the rules in the expenditure of this fund,” he said.

Among those present at the cheque presentation ceremony were Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn; Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil; and Unit for Other Religions director Datu Jack Amat Luat.