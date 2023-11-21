Sibu MP urges families of job scam victims to lodge police report to enable probe to be carried out

SIBU (Nov 21): Sibu MP Oscar Ling has urged family members of job scam victims who have yet to lodge a police report to do so immediately to enable the Foreign Ministry to carry out a proper investigation.

Ling said his service centre at Rejang Park here has collected the details of the victims and their possible locations that were provided provided by the victims’ family members.

“The details of the collections of the victims will be forwarded to the foreign ministry for further action,” he added.

With the worsening civil war in Myanmar, Ling said the situation over there is getting more uncertain and unpredictable

He added that many well-known scam syndicates were ‘targeted’ and ‘eliminated’ in last few weeks.

Ling said based on the feedback that he received, many Malaysians job scam victims in Myanmar had escaped from the ‘scam parks’, and that some were detained by the liberation army while the others were hiding in hotels in the area.

Ling thus called on the government to hold talk with the Myanmar authorities to save Malaysian job scam victims who are still trapped there.

“Again, I wish to remind members of the public to be more aware of the job scams. Don’t fall into the scammers’ traps such as high salary offer and other good benefits.”