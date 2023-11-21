Student fleeced out of RM17,343 after accepting part-time online job

SIBU (Nov 21): A student of a private institution lost RM17,343 after he was deceived by a scammer who offered him a part-time online job.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the victim, in his 20s, received a message via Facebook from one ‘Lam Keke’ on Nov 15 regarding the job which promised a commission for every task completed.

“The victim then contacted the suspect through WhatsApp and was provided a link to items under the brand ‘Ynap Singapore’.

“As part of the tasks, the victim was required to snap screenshots of items that he wanted, but would have to make payment to an account number provided by the suspect for each task,” he said.

Zulkipli said upon completion of his first task, the victim received a commission of RM8.15 which was transferred into his bank account.

He then went on to perform several other similar tasks for which he made payment to the suspect’s account each time, he added.

“The suspect promised the victim that the payment would be returned to him along with the commission. On Nov 18 to 19, the victim made five payments to two different bank accounts to complete his tasks in order to earn the promised commission.

“He only realised it was a scam when the promised commissions never came,” he said, adding the victim lodged a police report on Sunday.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

In this regard, Zulkipli advised the public not to be easily deceived by job offers on social media that promise lucrative returns.

“Do a detailed check of the company or agency before applying for or accepting any dubious job offer,” he said.