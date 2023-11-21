Yii: Gas aggregator plays important role in gas distribution, supply

THE appointed Gas Aggregator, which is the principal object of the Distribution of Gas (Amendment) Bill 2023, will be responsible for all downstream gas operations in Sarawak, said Adam Yii (GPS-Pujut).

In his debate speech today, he said the gas aggregator was the single point authority responsible for planning, implementing and managing all gas distribution infrastructure, facilities and supply to customers.

This, he asserted, ensures single point accountability and contact point for both the regulatory authority and the gas customers.

“By having a better managed gas distribution network and system by the setting up of the gas aggregator, the gas tariff and charges will be better managed to further enhance the government’s revenue stream from the oil and gas industries.

“The control over the distribution of gas in Sarawak is of utmost importance for Sarawak. As the Sarawak government, under the visionary leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, is fully geared up on the implementation of the Post-Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, distribution and utilisation of gas will be an important contributing factor.

“The Sarawak government can now allocate gas resources to strategic industries like high-value downstream petrochemical industries in accordance with Sarawak’s plans and needs,” he said.

Yii opined that with the Distribution of Gas 2016 Ordinance and Distribution of Gas (Amendment) 2023, and Petros, the whole process of gas production, distribution and utilisation is almost completely under the state’s control, barring a few remaining issues with the Petroleum Development Act (PDA) and Petronas.

Therefore, he said Sarawak is in a good position insofar as its gas assets are concerned.

“We look forward to the day that we are in full control of our gas assets,” he added.