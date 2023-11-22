Abg Johari: Sarawak leading in energy revolution

KUCHING (Nov 22): Sarawak stands at the forefront of the energy revolution, harnessing renewable sources such as water, solar and wind to power its transition, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He cited the state’s innovative endeavour in solar energy and dedication to the blue economy as an example.

Sarawak’s Blue Economy Policy encompasses a range of economic activities that depend on the health and productivity of the oceans and coasts, including fisheries, aquaculture, renewable energy, tourism and shipping.

Delivering his keynote address at the 41st Conference of the Asean Federation of Engineering Organisations (Cafeo41) in Bali, Indonesia today, the Premier said Sarawak Energy Berhad is pioneering a pilot project, developing a 50MW floating solar farm at Sarawak’s Batang Ai HEP reservoir, expected to be operational by 2024.

This initiative is forecast to annually offset approximately 52,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, showcasing the state’s commitment to cleaner, sustainable energy solutions, he added.

“As we diversify our energy sources, wood pallets, derived from sustainable forest resources, emerge as a key player in our renewable energy strategy.

“This innovation is set to elevate Sarawak’s status as a powerhouse economic hub, further complementing our existing hydroelectric power sources and propelling us towards becoming a major player in the region’s energy sector,” Abang Johari told the conference.

Moreover, he said, Sarawak is venturing into the production of green ammonia, methanol and hydrogen.

These ventures, scheduled for commercialisation by 2028 through collaborations with Japanese and Korean investors in partnership with the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), emphasise the state’s dedication to slashing carbon emissions, the premier added.

He also mentioned that SEDC Energy had taken the helm in propelling Sarawak toward a hydrogen-powered future, unveiling innovative plans for hydrogen infrastructure.

This initiative, he said, is poised to revolutionise industries and transportation, commencing with the ground-breaking Rembus Hydrogen Production project in the state.

By 2024, this project will generate hydrogen to energise Sarawak Metro’s Kuching Urban Transportation System, Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART).

Furthermore, he added, a significant stride in Sarawak’s hydrogen industry development was made when SEDC Energy unveiled Malaysia’s inaugural multi-fuelling station in Darul Hana, Kuching by Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros).

This pioneering station is equipped not only with conventional fossil fuels like petrol and diesel but also features state-of-the-art electric vehicle (EV) chargers and hydrogen dispensers, marking a pivotal milestone in Sarawak’s energy evolution, Abang Johari pointed out.

He also highlighted Sarawak’s endeavours on carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) which exemplify the state’s commitment to environmental preservation.

Petros, the state-owned oil and gas company, leads the charge into a future aligned with environmental sustainability, he said.

Through the pioneering efforts in CCUS, Petros is not merely tackling carbon emissions but also spearheading a revolution in how the state manages environmental impact, he added.

“We recognise that CCUS is not just about mitigating carbon emissions; it is about creating value for our region and fostering sustainable growth. By leveraging Petros’ technical prowess, we are charting a course that goes beyond environmental protection; we are setting the stage for economic growth and technological advancement within the blue economy.

“Our aim is clear: to craft a comprehensive CCUS strategic path toward harnessing the full potential of CCUS in Sarawak. This roadmap will outline actionable strategies vital to maximising the value chain inherent in CCUS, shaping a sustainable future for our region.”

Furthermore, he said, CCUS is Sarawak’s key to long-term energy security.

“In our pursuit of a diversified energy mix, comprising 70 per cent hydro and 30 per cent thermal energy supplemented by alternative renewables, CCUS ensures stability in energy and gas supply for Sarawak and potentially across the Asean region,” he pointed out.

He said the theme of Cafeo2023 resonates with the urgent call to acknowledge and leverage the expertise of engineers in unlocking the economic and environmental benefits within our thriving blue economy and the vast decarbonisation prospects offered by the green economy across Asean’s diverse landscapes.

By nurturing collaboration, fostering innovation, and steadfast commitment to these pivotal objectives, he added, Sarawak paves the way towards a more vibrant and environmentally sustainable future for Asean.

“In unity with everyone gathered here (Cafeo41), the Sarawak government is eager to forge partnerships and cultivate mutual collaborations aimed at propelling sustainable growth across Southeast Asia,” Abang Johari said.

In congratulating event organiser, the Institution of Engineers Indonesia (PII), for uniting key stakeholders, charting robust courses toward sustainable growth in the realm of green energy and the blue economy in this region, Abang Johari suggested that the next conference be held in Sarawak.

“Our green energy and blue economy efforts deserve a spotlight, and our hospitality is top-notch – we promise a conference experience as vibrant as our green tropical forests,” he said.