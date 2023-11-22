Amended Electricity Ordinance: S’wak homeowners can now install 50KW solar panels at home, says Premier

KUCHING (Nov 22): The newly-passed amendment to the Sarawak Electricity Ordinance among others will enable homeowners to install solar panels on rooftops to produce electricity up to 50KW, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In a post by the state’s official Facebook page, he said excess electricity generated by solar panels without the requirement of a license could be sold back to the grid thus providing a source of income for house owners.

This would also be an additional source of clean power to add to other renewable sources, especially hydropower, he said during a dinner hosted by Sarawak Association of Bumiputera Consultant Engineers in Bali, Indonesia last night (Nov 21).

The new law would open up further opportunities for the engineering fraternity in Sarawak as houses needed new designs in line with the new policy which he described as historic.

In the same vein and in reference to the law to empower Sarawak Petroleum Corporation (Petros) to be sole gas aggregator in Sarawak, he also pointed out that the second law being tabled in the current state legislative assembly (DUN) sitting was important and historic as well.

The law would make Petros, the single entity responsible for gas distribution in Sarawak in line with the State’s Gas Roadmap initiative that would involve both LPG and offshore gas feedstock to the downstream industries.

He also pointed out that this initiative would open even more opportunities for Sarawak’s engineers as many aspects of engineering services and expertise were required to realize the Roadmap’s objectives.