Archbishop Simon Poh calls public to remain prudent, not jump to conclusion following Kuching school bomb threats

KUCHING (Nov 22): Malaysian Catholic Bishops Conference president Archbishop Dr Simon Poh is calling for the public to remain prudent and not jump to any conlusions on the bomb threat that was received by two schools in Kuching.

In a statement today, Poh revealed that St Joseph’s Private school also received a suspicious email on Nov 21 and the matter was immediately referred to the police.

“The police came to check the premises last night and the school was declared clear and safe,” said Poh following the latest bomb threat email at SMK Kuching High today.

“I strongly condemn such violence and irresponsible acts that this is causing unnecessary fear and disruption to students and life in school. Even though this has proven to be a hoax, this is a serious matter as it is considered a threat to life and undermines the sense of personal safety in public,” he said.

He also said the threat is more serious especially when it involves targeted victims comprising of innocent children, students and teachers in schools.

He also said he is confident that investigations are currently ongoing.

“I would also advocate empathy should this be an act of someone who is unstable mentally and that medical intervention be given.

“As a close knitted society in Kuching, I hope that as people around any person who may be struggling in life, let us be kind, be proactive and take steps to ensure that such mental pressure does not lead to any untoward incident,” said Poh.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Anglican Mission Schools president Rt Rev Datuk Danald Jute said the police have issued a statement saying that the bomb threat sent to a number of schools is but a hoax.

“Whilst we have a sense of relief by this assurance, let us not be complancent. We earnestly urge you to be extra vigilant and alert and to do the necessary to step up security in our schools,” the Anglican Bishop of Kuching said.

He also called upon the public to not panic and advised students, teachers and parents not to be alarmed.