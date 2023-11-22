Baru: S’wak must clarify if native recognition automatic after ‘seemingly contradictory statements’

KUCHING (Nov 22): The state government needs to clarify whether the granting of native status to children with at least one native parent is automatic or not, said Baru Bian (PSB-Ba’kelalan).

He said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had recently said children with one native parent will automatically be granted native status and application was only for statistical purposes.

On the other hand, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Office (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali had said children born into inter-marriage between a Sarawak native and a non-native was not automatically native, and application will need to be made first, he said.

“These seemingly contradictory statements have caused confusion among the native community. Is recognition automatic or do the applications have to go through a vetting process?” said Baru when debating the 2024 state budget during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

The PSB secretary-general also pointed out the Resident of Kuching, Norleha Shariff, said applications submitted at the district office would be sent to the Department of the Premier of Sarawak for approval at monthly meetings chaired by the State Secretary before a certificate is issued to the applicant.

“If it is automatic as the Premier said, it would be much simpler and more straightforward for the applications to be processed at the district offices,” stressed Baru.

He personally felt it was unnecessary to have another layer to vet and approve the applications, more so at the Premier’s Department.

Referring to the Interpretation (Definition of Native) Ordinance 1952 in Sabah, Baru said the law provides that those who satisfy the requirements to be recognised as natives must apply for the appropriate declaration made by a native court under Section 3 in the form of a native certificate.

“The (Sabah) Chief Minister’s office is not involved in such matters. Similarly in Sarawak, issuance of native status certificates need not be a function of the Premier’s Office. There should be just one stop at the district office for such applications,” he said.

Baru remarked some parties were concerned about abuse of the system if there was an absence of stringent control on applications to be recognised as native.

“However, I do not agree as applicants have to fulfil certain criteria in order to qualify. They must have a parent who is a native. That should not be difficult to prove or disprove,” he said.

Baru said the district office can easily verify the native status of applicants from their birth certificates, and the marriage licences and birth certificates of their parents.

Besides, he felt the RM100 application fee for native status was an astronomical amount for many people.

“Why should these applicants be burdened with a heavy payment to obtain something which is theirs by right?

“Imagine a family of three or four children having to come up with the money just for the application fee. What if they are struggling to make ends meet? This fee would be the last thing they can afford,” he said.

For comparison, Baru said a marriage certificate in Malaysia will only cost RM30 and there is also no fee imposed to obtain a birth certificate if babies are registered within 60 days of birth.

“Perhaps the government feels this fee is justified considering that the applications have to go through the district office and also the Premier’s Office. In which case, just dispense of one level of the process, which I had already said is unnecessary,” he said.

Baru added that the application for native status was just an additional bureaucracy that will cause delays to applications, especially when the State Secretary or his team will also have other more pressing matters to attend to.

“I hope the government will see fit to simplify the process and lower the fees to a reasonable sum,” he said.