Batu Kawa man jailed six months for drug possession

KUCHING (Nov 22): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to six months in jail after he pleaded guilty to possessing drugs last year.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence against Lai Sin Joo, 39, from Batu Kawa, who was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act.

The Section carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment up to five years or both, upon conviction.

Lai committed the offence at a staircase next to a workshop at Lorong Datuk Temenggong Tan Meng Chong 8 here around 11am on Oct 25, 2022.

According to the facts of the case, police received an information on drug-related activities around Lorong Datuk Temenggong Tan Meng Chong 8 area and arrested Lai at the staircase next to the workshop.

An inspection conducted on Lai found two transparent packets containing crystallised substance in the pocket of his trousers.

A chemist report later confirmed that the crystallised substance was methamphetamine weighing 0.16g.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while Lai was unrepresented by legal counsel.