Batu Kitang rep: Amendment Bill gives Petros 100 pct control over gas distribution in S’wak

KUCHING (Nov 22): The Distribution of Gas (Amendment) Bill 2023 serves as a crucial step towards ensuring a more efficient, equitable and sustainable distribution of natural gas in Sarawak, said Dato Lo Khere Chiang (GPS-Batu Kitang).

This, he said, will establish a new role of gas aggregator, Petros, which will be responsible for procuring gas from various sources and supplying it to distribution companies.

“This will help break the monopoly of current gas suppliers under Petronas and provide consumers in Sarawak with more choice and greater control over our own energy resources,” he said in his debate on the Distribution of Gas (Amendment) Bill 2023 at the august House here Tuesday.

With the amendment of the Bill, Lo said this reaffirms Petros’ position and ensures that the distribution of gas will be done 100 per cent by the state.

As the appointment of Gas Aggregator is a key provision of the Bill, he said the aggregator will be responsible for procuring gas from various sources, including domestic producers, importers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.

“They will also be responsible for negotiating gas prices with suppliers and ensuring that consumers get a fair deal,” he added.

He said the Bill will also promote the development of the domestic gas industry. This includes encouraging investment in gas exploration, production and transportation, as well as supporting the development of downstream gas-based industries, such as petrochemicals and fertilisers.

“Thanks to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg that we are able to come this far today by promoting the development of Sarawak’s domestic gas industry and today we have complete rights over the distribution of gas in Sarawak.

“This Bill will most certainly create jobs, boost economic growth and diversify Sarawak’s economy,” he said.