Beauties dive around Mabul Island to enjoy underwater world

SEMPORNA (Nov 22): The Miss Scuba International beauties dived around Mabul island in groups

on the fifth and sixth day upon entering the world renowned diving paradise.

In addition to sea turtles, anemone or clown fish, lion fish, angel fish, and coral reef fish, they saw a hugely diverse variety of nudibranchs, sea horses, and flamboyant cuttlefishes.

Jessica Wohrmann from Belgium, shared excitedly, “I couldn’t believe that I actually saw pink pygmy seahorses! I was so excited when the dive guide told me that they were a couple hiding among the sea fans.”

Another contestant from the Netherlands, Rianne Laan, who is also a scuba diving instructor, shared that Malaysia is very lucky to have warm weather all year round and is hardly affected by typhoons, which leads to her great underwater visibility.

She gained a lot of knowledge from this visit and saw the largest nudibranch that she has even seen, as well as eagle rays and sea snakes.

Mabul Island is a diver’s dream destination, whether it is for education or underwater photography,

As a newly certified open water diver, Japanese beauty Mai Muto said that she could easily spot large schools of jack fish and coral fish, which were a feast for her eyes.

At the artificial house reef under the Mabul Water Bungalows, Malaysian beauty Yuriss Tai saw a large squid and a crocodile fish hiding deep under the crevices of the structures.

“Being addicted to diving and to be able to dive at your very own doorstep is simply wonderful! ” she said.

The beauties from the United Kingdom, Hayley Adlam and Cara Geer, spent their leisure time snorkeling, paddle boarding and enjoying the clear-bottom kayaks together. Hayley said that she enjoyed all water sports, and she would not worry about being bored on the island as there are so many other water sports to try out, besides diving.

Chinese beauty, Fan Linge shared that you could definitely fall in love with marine life if you stayed here, as one could clearly see sea turtles resting in the water through the glass-bottom floors in the rooms.

This year is the 30th anniversary of Mabul Water Bungalows and Sipadan-Mabul Resort whose staff prepared a feast for all the beautiful contestants from all over the world.

The two resorts are known for their commitment to marine life protection and have been welcoming guests with much enthusiasm and professionalism since 1993.

Twenty-three contestants from 16 countries and regions are taking part in the pageant.

The grand finals will be held on November 25 at Magellan Sutera in Kota Kinabalu.