Come up with bomb threat SOP in schools, S’wak DAP chief tells Education Ministry

KUCHING (Nov 22): Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen wants the Ministry of Education to come up with a standard operating procedure (SOP) for schools to handle a bomb threat situation.

“I cannot preempt what the SOP should be but there must be one (bomb threat),” said Chong when contacted today.

He was speaking following a bomb threat at SMK Kuching High received via emails around 11.30am today.

He added that there are SOPs for what a school could do in situations like a fire, and therefore the SOP for a bomb threat should now be added to the list.

Chong, who is also Stampin MP, had earlier visited SMK Kuching High together with Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong to assess the situation.

He this made SMK Kuching High the second school in Sarawak receiving the threat after St Joseph’s Private School yesterday.

“So far, we do not have any further information if there are any more schools who have received similar threats,” he added.

In a Facebook post, Chong called upon the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to investigate the sender of the emails and reminded everyone to not panic.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii in a Facebook post condemned the “threats” that have been made against multiple schools and institutions of education around the country by certain irresponsible quarters.

“I call upon the police and all relevant authorities to take all necessary actions and conduct a thorough investigation on this matter to trace and detect the source of all these threats,” said Yii.

He added that the fullest weight of the law must come upon these irresponsible quarters who threatened the safety and security of children.

Making such threats, he said, is a highly irresponsible act as schools are supposed to be the safest place for students to learn and to grow.

“Not only is this act disruptive to the classes the students have to go through, but any act targeting the safety and security of our children is most despicable indeed,” he added.

He also said everyone must work together to get to the bottom of the threats and work closely as a society for the safety of the children.

“I also encourage members of the public to not spread or create unverified rumours that may cause unnecessary panic during this time and allow the authorities to do all that is necessary,” he added.

He also said that he is in contact with the school’s management who is working closely with the authorities to guarantee the safety and security of the students and staff of the school.

According to him, the police have conducted a sweep of the entire school and have found nothing suspicious, adding that additional steps will be taken to ensure the safety and security of the students.

Yesterday, 19 schools in the peninsula also received email bomb threats, which had been confirmed as hoaxes.

Inspector general of police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the schools were in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang, Perak, and Negeri Sembilan.