Deputy Minister: Bintulu Port takeover expected to be completed by July next year

KUCHING (Nov 22): The Sarawak government’s takeover process of Bintulu Port is expected to be completed by July next year, said Dato Majang Renggi.

The Deputy Infrastructure and Port Development Minister said at the moment, it is in the process of preparing the required legal provisions and other necessary arrangements to assume control of Bintulu Port.

“This is in tandem with the federal government’s due process to repeal the Declaration of an Area in Bintulu District to be a Federal Port Act, 1979; and The Bintulu Port Authority Aact, 1981,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

He was responding to a question from Johny Pang Leong Ming (GPS-Tanjung Batu) who had asked for the expected time frame for the state government to assume control of Bintulu port from the federal government.

Asked if the handing over would affect the current Bintulu Port operations, Majang said the transition would not disrupt the operations as the handing over of Bintulu Port Authority involved the change of administration from the federal government to the state government.

On what is the state government’s plan for Bintulu Port, he said Bintulu Port will play a pivotal role in facilitating Sarawak’s economic development, particularly the oil and gas industry and its midstream and downstream activities, edible oil, the proposed Supply Base, Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS), production of hydrogen and other biofuel.