District police chief: SMK Kuching High bomb threat a hoax

KUCHING (Nov 22): Kuching District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah has confirmed that the bomb threat at SMK Kuching High was a hoax.

He said that security flushing measures were swiftly initiated by the police upon arriving at the school earlier today.

“Investigation revealed that the email threat was false, and there is no evidence of the existence of a bomb risk at any school as claimed,” he said in a statement.

Ahsmon said Kuching police have received reports from two schools here to date that have received bomb threats via email, one which involves SMK Kuching High today and the other was St Joseph’s Private School last night.

He said the police together with the school management and the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) will be maximising their security coverage at the affected schools as well as at other schools.

“I would like to advise the public to not speculate on this issue which could lead to public distress,” he added.

According to a SMK Kuching High notice, the police have concluded their investigation and declared the school to be safe at 6pm today.

The school also reminded students that classes and those who will be sitting for their SPM2 trail examination will resume as usual tomorrow.