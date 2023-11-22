Dr Sim: Greater collab between TCM, Western medicine practitioners needed

MIRI (Nov 22): Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and Western medicine practitioners are called to embrace the spirit of collaboration, learning and shared responsibility.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian believed with this spirit they could drive positive change by building healthier, more resilient communities.

“Your presence here underscores the importance of international collaboration in pursuing advancements in endocrinology, a field that plays a pivotal role in the well-being of individuals worldwide,” he stated when officiating at the 1st International Endocrinology in Traditional Chinese Medicine & Western Medicine Conference 2023 and the 40th anniversary celebration of Diabetes Malaysia, here on Sunday.

His text of speech was read by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Dr Sim, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, pointed out that the convergence of Chinese medicine’s traditional wisdom and Western medicine’s cutting-edge technologies is a testament to the harmonious integration of diverse perspectives in our collective journey towards better healthcare outcomes.

“This conference serves as a bridge, connecting ancient knowledge with modern innovations. I am confident that exchanging ideas and expertise over the next few days will bear fruit in enhanced patient care, improved treatments, and breakthroughs in our understanding of endocrinological disorders.

“As we embark on this conference and celebration, let us embrace the spirit of collaboration, learning and shared responsibility. Together, we can drive positive change in the field of endocrinology, and together, we can build healthier and more resilient communities.”

In celebrating Diabetes Malaysia’s 40th anniversary, he said the organisation had been at the forefront of diabetes awareness, education and support for four decades.

“Diabetes is a global health challenge, and organisations like Diabetes Malaysia are instrumental in creating awareness, providing education, and supporting those affected by this condition.

“Congratulations to Diabetes Malaysia on this remarkable milestone, and thank you for your unwavering commitment to the well-being of our communities.”

Later, at the same function, Ting on behalf of Dr Sim presented a Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant of RM10,000 to Diabetes Malaysia Miri branch.

In his address earlier, the conference’s organising chairman Jong Koi Chong said the conference marked a significant milestone in medical science and community health.

“Our gathering here in Miri reflects a convergence of ancient wisdom and modern expertise as we explore the intricate landscape of endocrinology through the lenses of both Traditional Chinese Medicine and Western Medicine.

“The journey leading up to this conference has been one of dedication, collaboration and a shared commitment to advancing our understanding of endocrinological disorders. We have brought together experts, researchers and practitioners from diverse backgrounds, fostering an environment where the exchange of ideas and experiences can flourish.”

He believes the collective effort, fuelled by the fusion of traditional and modern medical approaches, promises to unlock new insights and pave the way for innovative solutions in the field of endocrinology.

Also present were Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong, the conference’s scientific chairman Dato Dr Fam Tem Lom, Diabetes Malaysia Sarawak chairman Dr William Voon, and Diabetes Malaysia Miri chairman Ting Chiew Moi.