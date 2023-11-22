Gerawat: 21 out of 152 RTP projects in Kabong yet to be implemented

KUCHING (Nov 22): Twenty one out of 152 projects under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) in Kabong constituency have yet to be implemented, said Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala.

Gerawat said as of Nov 3, this year, a total of 152 RTP projects have been approved for Kabong, with a budget ceiling of RM36,480,000.

“Of these, eight projects or 5.3 per cent are yet to start and 13 projects or 8.6 per cent are in planning.

“Meanwhile, 26 projects or 17.1 per cent are in progress, and the remaining 105 projects or 69.1 per cent have been completed,” he said.

Gerawat said this in response to a question by Kabong assemblyman Mohd Chee Kadir during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

Adding on, Gerawat identified various reasons for the delays in Kabong’s projects, including amendment processes, land acquisition and document, or design preparation.

He emphasised the importance of taking swift actions to ensure these projects are executed as planned.

“To expedite the process, we will accelerate change of notice applications for project amendments and enhance coordination among local offices, legislators, executing agencies, and relevant bodies, as well as engaging with the local residents.

“I would also like to emphasise here that Pusat Khidmat (service centre) for respective ADUN (assemblyman) also plays a very important role,” he added.

Asked on factors contributing to the delay in approving the notice of change, Gerawat said this it is due to the fact that the notice has to go through a process.

“The notice of change is done after the first tier then it has to be referred to the EPU (Economic Planning Unit).

“So it very much depends on the initiative of the respective ADUN to notify or issue the notice as early as possible so that the EPU can process the notice of change earlier,” he added.