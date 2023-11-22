IGP: Police receive over 30 reports relating to school bomb threats nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): The Royal Malaysia Police has received a total of 37 reports regarding false bomb threats across the country as of 2pm today.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said they involved 28 international schools, seven private schools and two public schools.

He said Selangor had the highest number of reports with 15, followed by Kuala Lumpur (six), Johor (six), Penang (three), Perak (two), Negeri Sembilan (two), Kedah (one), Sarawak (one) and Sabah (one).

“We have opened nine investigation papers related to the threats,” he told Bernama here.

Yesterday, Razarudin said the police had received multiple reports on hoax bomb threats via email to private and public schools nationwide.

He said the threats were sent through two email accounts using the name ‘taktstorer,’ which translates to ‘disturber of peace’ in German, from the email service provider beeble.com. – Bernama