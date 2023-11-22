Impact of non-radioactive rare earth elements mining industry among focus of Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): The non-radioactive rare earth elements (NRREE) mining industry and the separation of powers of the Finance Ministry (MOF) are among the issues expected to be discussed at Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s website, during the question and answer session, Tan Kar Hing (PH-Gopeng) will inquire about the government’s plan to ensure the NRREE mining industry will not have any negative effects on the environment and society.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (PN-Pagoh), on the other hand, will be asking the Economy Minister to state the details on the separation of powers of the MOF under the Madani Government, namely whether the Development Expenditure falls under the Economy Ministry and Operating Expenditure falls under MOF.

Wong Chen (PH-Subang) will be asking the Investment, Trade and Industry Minister about the status of negotiations of all the Free Trade Agreements and Bilateral Investment Treaties.

He will also ask about the consultation processes, mechanisms and timing for consultation of these negotiations.

Also listed is a question from Datuk Dr Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail (PN-Kubang Pasu) to the Economy Minister regarding strategic projects and initiatives listed in the National Energy Transition Roadmap, launched on July 27, for Malaysia to reach the target of 70 per cent renewable energy by 2050.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting today will also resume the debate on the Supply Bill 2024 at the committee stage. – Bernama