Investing crucial approach for Sarawak in catching up with peninsula on development, says property figure

KUCHING (Nov 22): The Sarawak government’s plan to invest now is crucial in its bid to catch up with the development in Peninsular Malaysia, says Sarawak Housing Estate Developers Association (Sheda) Kuching branch chairman Dato Sim Kiang Chiok.

He highlighted this in a press statement yesterday, in supporting the initiatives outlined in the 2024 State Budget tabled by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday.

“The decision to invest now, rather than save, is strategic, considering the potential inflation and poor exchange rates,” said Sim, who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Stakan branch chief.

“This approach is crucial, especially in catching up with Peninsular Malaysia’s development, as we aspire not to remain an underdeveloped state,” he added.

Moreover, Sim viewed the budget as addressing societal needs, providing 17 projects of affordable housing worth RM105 million for the low-income earners, RM50 million loans for longhouse improvements, and assistance for students from low-income households including RM500 for each student’s book vouchers and computer laptops.

“Additionally, it caters to the elderly, the vulnerable and special needs communities with RM99.4 million ‘Cradle to Grave’ grant and the Kenyalang Gold Card benefits, education endowments for newborn Sarawakian babies, kindergarten education for young children and early intervention education centre for children with special needs, as well as cash assistance for kidney dialysis.

“Sarawak is fortunate to have elected a responsible state government, with a Premier committed to inclusive growth, ensuring that nobody would be left behind.”

On the 2024 Sarawak Budget, Sim hailed it as ‘a commendable budget for all Sarawakians’.

“It represents the largest surplus budget, projecting an income of RM12.7 billion and total expenditures of RM12.3 billion. This demonstrates our government’s prudence and responsibility in managing its financial affairs, investing in our future for a developed and high-income state.

“The budget allocates the funds wisely, leveraging on increased income from oil, gas and various industries.

“The government has proactively invested in infrastructure, traditional and new economies, new technology, green initiatives, as well as research and development, ensuring sustainable growth for Sarawak.

“Notably, the allocation of RM900 million for the initial implementation of the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) is a game-changer for mobility in Kuching, Serian, and Samarahan, creating a more integrated and productive modern zone,” Sim stressed.