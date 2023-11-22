Malaysia strongly condemns Israel’s attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): Malaysia unequivocally condemns the countless attacks on healthcare facilities in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli Occupation Force (IOF) that have resulted in hundreds of Palestinians casualties.

Wisma Putra in a statement today said, Malaysia also deplores the recent attacks on a medical facility under the Perdana Global Peace Foundation (PGPF) and an Indonesian Hospital in Gaza.

“Israel’s continued targeting of healthcare and vital facilities is a blatant violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention. This is another clear demonstration of the regime’s attempt to totally annihilate the Palestinians.

“These dastardly acts by the IOF must end immediately. The rising death tolls and extreme suffering of the people of Gaza demand an immediate and concrete response,” the ministry said in the statement.

The statement further noted that Malaysia echoes the call by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for collective efforts to bring an end to the hostilities and humanitarian catastrophes in Gaza.

“Malaysia also reiterates its call on the international community to hold the Israeli regime accountable for these inhumane actions and to demand Israel to respect the sanctity of healthcare facilities in accordance with international humanitarian law.

“Malaysia continues to stand firm by our principled position that the Palestinians deserve their own independent and sovereign state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the statement noted. – Bernama