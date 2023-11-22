Man brought safety from roof of KK hospital

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 22): Fire and rescue personnel calmed a man and brought him to safety after he was seen sitting on a roof on the 11th floor of Queen Elizabeth Hospital here on Tuesday.

Acting State Fire and Rescue Assistant Director of Operations Kenneth Wilfred said a team from the Kota Kinabalu fire station rushed to the location upon receiving an emergency call at 9.13pm.

“The 43-year-old man was sitting on the edge of the roof on the 11th floor of the hospital.

“Fire and rescue personnel managed to calm the man down before bringing him inside the building,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kenneth said the man was not injured and was later handed over to the police for further action.

The rescue operations ended at 10.30pm without any untoward incident.

Befrienders Kota Kinabalu offers confidential emotional support services for people in Sabah.

The telephone crisis hotline on 088-255788 is available from 7pm to 10pm daily.

Callers can speak to a volunteer trained to listen and help regardless of age, gender, race etc, in total anonymity, with confidentiality, and without judgement.