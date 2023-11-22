Man in Kuching jailed seven months for drug abuse

KUCHING (Nov 22): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 27-year-old man to seven months in jail after he pleaded guilty to abusing drugs.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali, who meted out the sentence against Affee Jarni, also ordered for his jail sentence to take effect from today, apart from ordering him to undergo a two-year supervision.

Affee was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, which carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years, upon conviction.

Affee’s urine was tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, which are listed in the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, at Kuching district Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) around 2.50am on Oct 16, 2023.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff while Affee was unrepresented by legal counsel.