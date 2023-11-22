Nearly 73 pct NCR land in Sarawak surveyed under Sect 6 of Land Code, says Len Talif

KUCHING (Nov 22): Almost 73 per cent of Native Customary Rights (NCR) land in Sarawak has been surveyed under Section 6 of the state Land Code, said Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

The Deputy Minister for Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment said the surveys were done under the NCR New Initiative.

“Through the new initiative of NCR measurement implemented since October 2010 up to Oct 31 this year, approximately 1,118,851 ha or 2,764,681 acres have been successfully surveyed by perimeter, with around 867,516 ha or 2,143,632 acres gazetted as Bumiputera Communal Reserve (Agriculture) under Section 6 of the Sarawak Land Code,” he told a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex here today.

For individual lot survey for the issuance of land ownership titles under Section 18 of the Sarawak Land Code, he said 77,954 individual lots had been surveyed covering an area of 94,979ha or 234,693 acres since 2016.

“The measurement of individual lots for areas gazetted under Section 6 of the Sarawak Land Code is based on land claimants’ applications,” he said.

To ensure the smooth processing and implementation of NCR individual lot survey requests, land claimants must be willing to have their land surveyed by identifying and demarcating their land boundaries.

Additionally, they are required to submit a rough sketch plan along with the names of the land claimants when making an application.

“The establishment of land committees among land claimants is highly encouraged to assist in preparations before, during, and after the measurement process.

“The claimed land should also be free from disputes,” he stressed.

Len said the Sarawak government remains committed to ensuring the effectiveness and sustainability of this programme by continuously providing funds for survey work, strengthening human resources, and utilising the latest survey technology.

The funds involve allocations from both the Sarawak and federal governments.