Orthodox Buddhist group donates 10 wheelchairs to Miri Hospital

MIRI (Nov 22): The Miri Orthodox Buddhist Association has donated 10 wheelchairs to Miri Hospital.

According to the association’s chairman Master Shen Lin, the contribution is meant to provide convenience to the patients in need, facilitating their mobility in seeking treatment at the hospital.

“When I was attending an event in Taiwan last month, I read an article posted on the Miri Facebook Group, where an individual complained about damaged wheelchairs at Miri Hospital.

“This made it extremely inconvenient for his wife, who was hospitalised, whenever she needed to go to the toilet.

“On that post, I replied to him: “Thank you for bringing up this problem’.

“Although I was in Taiwan then, my heart was in Miri. I immediately asked the Miri Orthodox Buddhist Association’s charity group to do follow-up and investigate the matter,” he said when met after handing over the wheelchairs at Miri Hospital yesterday.

Present to receive the contribution was the hospital director Dr Jack Wong, with Councillor Jeffry Phang representing Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin at the simple ceremony.

Adding on, Master Shen the investigation undertaken by his team confirmed the issue of damaged wheelchairs at the hospital.

“Upon hearing this, I directed the charity group to arrange for the donation of 10 wheelchairs to the hospital.

“I’ve been a hospital patient, and I understand the importance of a wheelchair, especially for those recovering from surgery,” he added.