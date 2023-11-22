Pending rep asks for breakdown of costs for ART project

KUCHING (Nov 22): Violet Yong (DAP-Pending) wants the Sarawak government to provide the breakdown of costs of the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) project as the rakyat have the right to know.

She said according to her findings, the total contract sum for Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) Package 1 and Package 2 amounted to RM1.873 billion.

However, she highlighted that this figure does not include the expenses associated with infrastructure works, such as the recently awarded RM568.61-million contract for the construction and completion of infrastructure work for the Blue Line Package 1.

“Can we have an assurance from the YAB Premier that there will not be cost overrun for implementing this hydrogen powered ART project?

“We do not wish to see that the cost-saving justification for the implementation of ART project is just mere empty talk,” she said when debating the Supply (2024) Bill, 2023 at the State Legislative Assembly today.

Yong also sought a breakdown of the costs associated with System Package 1, which includes the purchase of 38 units of hydrogen-powered ART.

She argued that, based on her discussions with industry experts, the per-unit cost could exceed RM30 million, a figure significantly higher than electric-powered ART.

She questioned the rationale behind such expenditures, especially considering the Premier’s statement that the ART project will not generate any profit.

Yong’s request for transparency extended to the details of System Package 2, where she sought information on the names of the tenderers and the respective tender pricings.

“If there is nothing to hide, why does the Sarawak government evade answering my queries?” she said in expressing frustration over the lack of response.

Yong also emphasised the need for prudence in government spending, cautioning against lavish projects that may end up as ‘white elephants’.

She urged the state government to prioritise cost-effective solutions to address transportation challenges rather than opting for extravagant projects.