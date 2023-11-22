PKR senator says Sarawak needs to speed up issuance of NCR land titles

MIRI (Nov 22): The Sarawak government has been asked to speed up the issuance of Native Customary Rights (NCR) land titles under Section 18 of the Land Code.

In a statement today, Senator Abun Sui Anyit called the long delays faced by NCR land owners for titles to be issued “unacceptable”.

“I hope the state government will also consider the rural people who have been waiting for up to 20 years for their land to be surveyed and land grants issued,” he said.

“We do not want NCR owners to be affected because they are exposed to the risk of being invaded by irresponsible parties.”

He also called for the Sarawak government to include non- Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) participants in the survey and issuance of NCR land titles under Section 18 of the state Land Code.

Abun was referring to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s Budget 2024 speech, which had stated that RM10 million was approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan for land titles to be issued under Section 18 of the Land Code to those involved in the Salcra scheme.

Abang Johari had said that the Salcra scheme involved 50,823ha of NCR land covering 28,849 lots.

From that figure 18,392 lots or 63.8 per cent, involving 33,890ha, under Salcra schemes have been issued titles under Section 18, while 4,577 lots have been surveyed but are still waiting for titles to be issued.