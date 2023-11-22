Premier: S’wak to develop blue economy policy to tap value of oceans, revitalise maritime industry

KUCHING (Nov 22): Sarawak will develop the Sarawak Blue Economy Policy and Roadmap (SBEP) for the sustainable development of coastal and marine ecosystems, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The SBEP encompasses a range of economic activities that depend on the health and productivity of the oceans and coasts, including fisheries, aquaculture, renewable energy, tourism and shipping, he added.

“As part of Sarawak’s Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, we must unlock the value of the oceans and revitalise the maritime industry through the blue economy,” he said in his keynote address delivered at the 41st Conference of the Asean Federation of Engineering Organisations (Cafeo41) in Bali, Indonesia today.

In particular, he added, Sarawak’s visionary plan to develop a cutting-edge deep sea port in Tanjung Embang is poised to become a pivotal maritime gateway for the southern region’s oil and gas industry.

This state-of-the-art port will boast specialised clusters dedicated to handling both general cargo and serving as an oil and gas hub, further propelling Sarawak’s prominence in oil and gas trade, he said.

Given the strategic location of Sarawak and Indonesia, cooperation in maritime transport and shipping could enhance trade and economic connectivity between the two regions.

This could involve joint initiatives to improve port infrastructure, promote sustainable shipping practices and enhance maritime security, Abang Johari pointed out.

“We must continue to support this growth while ensuring that port activities are developed sustainably,” he said.

Under the theme ‘Igniting Asean’s Blue Economy and Green Energy’, Abang Johari shared Sarawak’s transformative journey towards a sustainable future – one that relies on innovation, collaboration and a collective vision for progress.

“In the wake of profound global upheavals, ranging from the far-reaching impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic to enduring conflicts like wars and the environmental challenges posed by issues like climate change, Sarawak has encountered a multitude of challenges,” he said.

“At the heart of our PCDS 2030 is a comprehensive roadmap designed to rebuild our economy and foster a more sustainable future,” he added.

He pointed out that the Sarawak government aspires that by 2030, the state will flourish as a vibrant society propelled by data and innovation, firmly anchored on three pivotal pillars, which are economic prosperity, social inclusivity and a sustainable environment.

“This ambitious plan centres on vital areas such as digitalisation, entrepreneurship and innovation.

“It is the spirit of innovation that fills me with hope and optimism. I’ve had the privilege of witnessing ingenious scientists and visionary engineers at work, dedicating themselves to ideas that hold the potential to solve the greatest environmental challenge of our time,” he remarked.

Sustainable hydropower forms a fundamental cornerstone for Sarawak’s advancement by providing clean, modern, affordable and environmentally friendly energy, aligning with its climate goals, he added.

Studies have shown potential for at least 20,000MW of hydroelectric power across high-capacity locations, with about 3,500MW already tapped from Sarawak’s three large dams.

This hydropower initiative has significantly elevated Sarawak’s electrification rate, nearing full electrification from a previous 79 per cent in 2009, he said.

Notably, the state power grid’s carbon emission intensity has substantially dropped by 73 per cent between 2010 and 2021.

“We’ve transitioned from relying solely on fossil fuels since the 1980s to predominantly utilising renewable hydropower within our current energy generation mix.

“This capability has empowered us to offer the most competitive, unsubsidized power tariffs in Southeast Asia,” he added.

He also said bulk power customers have recognised this advantage, making substantial investments in Sarawak.

“Looking ahead, our plans to construct a fourth dam will contribute an addition of about 1,300MW of renewable hydropower to our existing capacity by the decade’s end, aligning with the robust demands from both domestic and export customers,” he said.