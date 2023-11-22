Put aside KL-S’pore HSR project and build Trans-Borneo Railway instead, Lo tells Putrajaya

KUCHING (Nov 22): Dato Lo Khere Chiang (GPS-Batu Kitang) has urged Putrajaya to put aside the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project and build the Trans-Borneo Railway linking Sabah and Sarawak to Brunei and Indonesia instead.

He said it was high time the federal government recognised the need to have a Trans-Borneo Railway to accelerate development and provide an alternative public transport option for Sarawak and Sabah.

“Our visionary leader, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been pushing for this proposal to go through and the federal Transport Minister has agreed to a feasibility study.

“However, we would like to emphasise the need for prompt and tangible action, not just the carrying out of years of feasibility studies, which could be flushed down the drain again and again anytime there is a change of government,” he said when debating the 2024 State Budget at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

He told the august House that the Trans-Borneo Railway project is estimated to cost RM63.3 billion while the HSR between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore has been estimated to cost RM110 billion.

“This Kuala Lumpur-Singapore railway only serves to bring added comfort to elite travellers.

“I hope our Stampin MP (Chong Chieng Jen) can remind our federal Transport Minister that because Sarawak contributes RM80 billion annually to the national coffers, the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore railway project should be set aside for now and ensure that the Trans-Borneo Railway takes precedence,” he said.

Lo said the railway project is of utmost importance to boost Sarawak’s economy.

“Indonesia is already improving its railway transport in Kalimantan and if Sarawak is not doing it, we stand to lose a great deal.

“In addition to connecting cities around Borneo Island, it can also provide access to the interior for mining operations and transportation of raw materials, thereby speeding up the development of the rural areas of Sarawak and Sabah,” he said adding that rail is a smart, sustainable and efficient way to move freight and people.

He hoped that the federal government will not try to shelve the proposal based on their “lame excuses” such as low population density in East Malaysia and non-profitability.

“Implementing public transport such as the one and only railway network in Sarawak should not be considered for profits at all, but as an investment by the federal government to improve the region’s wider economy.

“It is time to give back to Sarawak what is rightfully ours after 60 years of independence,” he remarked.