Three arrested for suspected drug trafficking in Miri

MIRI (Nov 22): Police here have arrested three men, including a foreigner for suspected involvement in drug trafficking activities in two separate raids under ‘Ops Tapis Khas SeMalaysia’ on Nov 20 and Nov 21.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said police also seized a total of 10.6g of crystalline substance suspected to be syabu, which is estimated to be worth RM2,220.

“The police raided an unnumbered hut in Niah at around 5pm on Nov 20 and a foreigner was arrested.

“When checked, the police found four plastic packaging containing crystalline substance suspected to be syabu weighing 5.1g, estimated to be worth RM1,020,” he added.

On the next day, Alexson said the police, who raided a house in Bakam at around 11am, detained two men and seized a plastic packaging containing crystalline substance suspected to be syabu weighing 5.5g, estimated to be worth RM1,200.

He said the police are investigating the cases under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.