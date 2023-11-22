Ting: State Budget 2024’s RM252 mln for tourism will make Sarawak top draw in Asean

MIRI (Nov 22): The allocation of RM252 million in the state’s Budget 2024 for tourism is a holistic approach aimed at making Sarawak a top destination in Asean, said Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said the allocation involves RM200 million for new tourism attractions and upgrading existing facilities, as well as RM52 million for operations, marketing, and promotion under the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) and Business Events Sarawak.

He said tourism is one of six economic sectors for economic prosperity, social inclusivity, and sustainable environment envisioned in Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

“The allocated budget is necessary for the progress of transforming Sarawak into a leading destination for eco-tourism and business events in the Asean region by empowering communities to balance development and sustainability,” he said in a statement.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary general said the biggest ever Sarawak budget of RM12.363 billion tabled by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Monday is unprecedented, with a projected revenue of RM12.749 billion and a surplus of RM386 million for next year.

He said this people-centric budget, with an emphasis on investing heavily in infrastructure, places the well-being of the people as its centrepiece, underscoring successful revenue engineering and prudent financial management by the state government.

By balancing urban-rural development and achieving sustainable urban-rural integration as Sarawak moves towards developed status by 2030, he said this strategic approach hinges on narrowing the development and economic gap between rural and urban areas.

The Piasau assemblyman also welcomed the provision of RM500 book vouchers and free laptops for Sarawakian tertiary students from households with per capita incomes of RM1,500 and below per month to reduce the financial burden of low- and middle-income groups in the state.

He also welcomed the targeted ‘cradle-to-grave’ assistance and services, from the needs of children to the elderly, the vulnerable, and other disadvantaged groups.