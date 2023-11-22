Tupong rep proposes for RM500 book vouchers for varsity students to be disbursed through direct credit

KUCHING (Nov 22): Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman (GPS-Tupong) has proposed for the mechanism of disbursement of RM500 book vouchers to Sarawakian university and college students from low-income households be made through direct credit.

He said this is to avoid leakages and profiteering by other parties in the event the vouchers were distributed through physical vouchers.

Speaking at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today, the chief political secretary to the Premier also welcomed the state government’s proposed initiative for free laptops to be provided to students from low-income households.

“This is to ensure that all students not only have access to tertiary education but also have facilities to do so.

“This is crucial particularly in the era of digital economy and the era of post-pandemic whereby online classes and meetings are the norm as well as for technology-based courses that requires the use of computers,” he said when debating the 2024 State Budget.

Fazzrudin in his speech, also proposed that the Sarawak government set up a portal or mobile application to facilitate job matching in view of increasing cases in online job scams whereby the personal information of job applicants is at risk as well as the increasingly vague nature of part-time jobs in the gig economy.

“Through this medium, Sarawakian applicants can use their digital SarawakPass where they can fill in personal information without it falling into the wrong hands as well as keep records of employers and their reputations.

“While job portals run by private entities are saturated in the market, the cost for job advertising might burden smaller companies or start-ups and not reach the targeted audience,” he said.

On the Sarawak Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART), he said there was still a lack of awareness among the people on the objective, application and effectiveness of this project, where certain quarters have described the trackless tram as “glorified buses”.

“Definitely, some education is needed on the importance of this new type of transport in lieu of a light rail transit (LRT) system.

“The decision to adopt ART was not only because of its lower cost and environmentally friendly features but also its role in addressing ‘first-mile’ and ‘last-mile’ problems.

“As with any new technology, there will be some resistance and hesitation but once there understanding, the public will be more open to its adoption,” he remarked.