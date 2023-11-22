Woman in Miri loses RM444,000 to forex investment scam

MIRI (Nov 22): A woman in her 30s has lost RM444,000 after she fell victim to a foreign exchange (forex) investment scam.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata in a statement yesterday said that the woman, who runs a phone repair services here, lodged a report on the incident Nov 20.

“On Dec 21, 2021 while at home in Miri, the victim was introduced by two friends to an investment known as ‘Betadia’.

“Her friends told her that it was a forex investment and that there were four packages offered namely RM3,715, RM6,530, RM12,700 and RM24,500.

“The victim was promised a return of between 15 per cent and 17 per cent,” said Mancha.

He added that the victim, who became interested in the investment, had deposited money amounting RM444,000 in 38 transactions to 15 different accounts between December 2021 and early September 2022.

“The victim only realised that she had been scammed when she could no longer access the website at https://www.betadia.com,” said Mancha.