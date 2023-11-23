15-year-old in Kuching sent to reform school for retaining stolen motorcycle

KUCHING (Nov 23): The Magistrates’ Court here today sent a 15-year-old boy to Sekolah Tunas Bakti for three years for having retained a stolen motorcycle.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan imposed the sentence on the teenager after reviewing the Welfare Department’s probation report.

He was charged under Section 411 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of between six months and five years, or a penalty, upon conviction.

The boy committed the offence in front of a mail centre at Jalan Permata here around 7.30pm on Oct 22, 2023.

According to the facts of the case, the motorcycle was reported stolen from a surau in Tabuan Dani here on Oct 19 by a 44-year-old man.

The police report led to the teenager’s arrest on Oct 22 during Op Bersepadu Lejang.

Investigations revealed that he was found riding the motorcycle, which did not have a licence plate.

The boy also admitted to police that he knew the motorcycle had been stolen.

Checks on the motorcycle’s chassis and engine numbers were found to match the owner’s records.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while the teenager was unrepresented by legal counsel.