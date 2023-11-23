Anwar: Unity Govt to adopt firmer, faster pace in second year of administration

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 23): The Unity Government will embark on a firmer and faster form in steering the nation in its second year of administration, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

At a thanksgiving ceremony in conjunction with One Year Administration of Madani Government, here today, he said in the first year of steering the country, the Unity Government with the determination of Cabinet Ministers had succeeded in resolving various basic problems of the people.

Among the measures introduced in the administration included Madani Economy and the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030 apart from settling some education issues.

‘In the first year of steering (Malaysia) which was initially chaotic but Alhamdulillah we have a clear policy to solve the people’s problems.

“One year is enough with the existing mandate… this (new) year, we will start more firmly and more clearly to develop the national economy,” said the Finance Minister.

Anwar was sworn in as Prime Minister on November 24 2022, five days after the 15th general election (GE15) before announcing the appointment of two Deputy Prime Ministers and a 28-member Cabinet in the Unity Government on December 2, 2022.

On Jan 19, Anwar introduced Malaysia Madani as an effort to steer and restore the country’s dignity and glory on the world stage. Madani is based on six pillars, namely sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust and compassion.

Recalling the formation of the Unity Government, Anwar said it was the result of the wisdom of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the determination of political parties that want to save the country after GE15.

“When the Yang di-Pertuan Agong calls for the formation of a Unity Government, we unite all our forces and put aside the old political battles to save the country.

“Some chose to defer and reject but we chose to accept (the form of the Unity Government),” he said as the parties in forming the Unity Government gave a strong commitment to uplift the dignity of the people of this country.

Meanwhile, Anwar also expressed his pride at the commitment of the Cabinet Ministers to emphasise good governance in an effort to stop the practice of corruption and abuse of power in this country.

“Alhamdulillah throughout the year, we monitored through the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), I am proud of our decision to follow the governance process, follow the tender and gave a stern warning that the leadership should not use power to enrich themselves and their families

“A week ago, when asked about the reports by MACC, the Inland Revenue Board and the police, our leadership was able to defend itself to stop the abuse of power and corruption,” he said.

Anwar also reminded all parties to be united and not antagonise each other because it will harm the country.

At the ceremony, Anwar together with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and the Cabinet Ministers along with about 5,000 congregants performed the Maghrib, Isyak and Hajat prayers and the recitation of Yasin led by National Mosque grand imam Ehsan Mohd Hosni.​ – Bernama