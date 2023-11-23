Anwar wants students proficiency in English improved from 2024

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 23): There is a need to improve the qualiity of English proficiency among students from 2024 while mastering the Malay language is not compromised, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

At a thanksgiving ceremony in conjunction with One Year Administration of Madani Govt here tonight, he said efforts to master English need to be implemented quickly as the developed countries give emphasis on dual language.

“Speaking of the quality of education, Malay is the main language and must be mastered without compromise by all students, but we must try to think of new methods to improve the quality and mastery of the English language

“So from next year, the quality of English language proficiency should be improved in addition to maintaining the position of the Malay language,” he said.

Anwar hopes that the government’s efforts to improve English proficiency among students in this country will not be disputed.

“If this country wants to further its economic capacity and progress, Malay must be the main language, knowledge language and must be mastered well by all Malaysians including in private and international schools.

“All our children, especially in the national schools, must have additional emphasis so that their command of the English language is much better than it is now,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said expertise and training for young people needs to be enhanced to meet the needs of international companies investing in this country, for example semiconductor company Infineon Technologies (Infineon) AG from Germany which decided to invest RM25 billion in Malaysia.

“It means that we have to train our children who are graduates of TVET and engineers and others in the fields of mathematics, science, technology, digital so that they can meet the needs of the company. Otherwise the company will take expertise from foreign countries,” he said.

Infineon announced plans to upgrade its facility in Kulim, Kedah to build the world’s largest 200-millimeter (mm) silicon carbide (SiC) power fabrication plant with an additional investment of five billion euros over the next five years.

Over the past five decades, Infineon has made Malaysia an important hub in wafer fabrication in Kulim and carries out semiconductor chip packaging activities in Batu Berendam, Melaka. – Bernama