Bandar Kuching MP submits emergency motion to have debate on bomb threats in schools

KUCHING (Nov 23): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Youth chief Dr Kelvin Yii, who is also Bandar Kuching MP, has submitted an Emergency Motion under Standing Order 18 (1) to the Parliament Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul for approval to have an emergency debate on the recent bomb threats in schools nationwide.

This is following bomb hoaxes at several schools including in Sarawak on Wednesday.

“Through this motion, I hope the Ministry of Education (MoE) will brief on their procedures and SOPs in case of such threats and tighten and improve such SOPs if needed to adapt to the current situation,” he said in a statement today.

“As of 2pm of Nov 22, 2023, the Police Department has reported that a total of 37 police reports had been made on bomb threats in schools all around the nation, involving 28 international schools, seven private schools and two public schools.

“Even though security flushes were performed by the Royal Malaysian Police at all the affected schools and no evidence of any explosives were detected, this issue cannot be taken lightly because it does not only involve the safety and security of our students, teachers and staff, but more importantly, this is also a threat to our national security,” Dr Yii emphasised.

He said that was why the police and all relevant authorities should take all necessary actions and conduct a thorough investigation on this matter to trace and detect the source of all these threats.

It would also be important, he added, for the police and relevant authorities to do all necessary investigation and allay the concerns of the students and parents on their safety and security in school.

“We do not want to create any unnecessary panic and disrupt our children’s education in the process. Additional steps will continue to be taken to ensure the safety and security of the students,” he stressed.

He pointed out that such an act is highly irresponsible as schools are supposed to be the safest place for students to learn and to grow, adding not only is this act disruptive to the classes the students have to go through, but any act targeting the safety and security of our children is most despicable.

He said all should work together to get to the bottom of such threats.

“Work closely as a society to make sure our young ones are protected.”

He also stressed that the fullest weight of the law must come down on the irresponsible quarters who threatened the safety and security of children.

He also advised members of the public not to spread or create unverified news that may cause unnecessary panic but allow the authorities to do all that is necessary.