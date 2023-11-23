Chong against S’wak export of 1,000MW of clean energy to Singapore, peninsula

KUCHING (Nov 23): Chong Chieng Jen (DAP-Padungan) is not agreeable to the proposed sale of 1,000 megawatts (MW) worth of clean energy to Singapore or Peninsular Malaysia.

In expressing his opposition to the proposal yesterday, Chong said as indicated by the Minister of Utility and Telecommunication during the sitting in May this year, Sarawak’s energy generation capacity is 5,745MW and the demand is 4,627MW.

“It is said that the generation capacity will increase to 8,240MW while demand will increase to 6,460MW and with that ratio of power generation and demand, how will Sarawak be able to supply the 1,000MW outside Sarawak?

“This is given that we must also maintain a reserve margin and the recommended reserve margin of the International Energy Agency (IEA) is 20 per cent to 35 per cent,” he pointed out when participating in the debate on the Sarawak Budget 2024.

He thus said that if Sarawak so decides to sell the 1,000MW to Singapore or Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak will not have the electricity reserve margin which may result in more frequent electricity interruption.

More importantly, he pointed out, what the state government proposes to sell is 1,000MW of clean energy which will give advantage to the competitiveness of Singapore or Peninsular Malaysia’s industry as compared to Sarawak’s industry.

“Given the global awareness of climate protection and the increased emphasis on clean energy, clean energy is now a very valuable commodity as it will add to the value of the products produced using clean energy,” he said.

Therefore, instead of selling clean energy to Singapore, Chong said the state government and Sarawak Energy Berhad should plan to capitalise the clean energy to enhance the competitiveness of Sarawak’s local industries so that the local industries and exporters have an advantage over the others.

On this premise, he also urged the government to formulate a system and issue Clean Energy certificates to Sarawak’s local industries especially those involved in exporting their products so that their products can fetch higher prices.