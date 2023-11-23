Continuous heavy rain triggers floods in Lambir, Marudi

MIRI (Nov 23): A house in Kampung Batu 8 in Lambir was hit by flood this morning following continuous heavy rain that began the night before.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri in a statement said the water level at the house was about four-and-a-half feet deep.

“No evacuation was carried out as the floodwater has not entered the stilt house,” it said.

It added that the road leading to the house was impassable due to the high water level.

Also hit by floods today were several villages and longhouses in Marudi, among them Kampung Narum, Kampung Ridan and Rumah Judan.

APM Miri said it had advised the villagers there to continue monitoring the situation and to evacuate if the flooding worsens.