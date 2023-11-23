Defence Minister: Planned National Service revival won’t start next year, 2025 at the earliest

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 23): The National Service Training Programme, if approved, will only begin in 2025 at the earliest, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan told the House of Representatives this evening.

The federal government previously said it would reintroduce the programme but in a “reformatted” structure that would remove controversial elements critics alleged were used to indoctrinate participants.

Hasan said when wrapping up his ministry’s Supply Bill debate that “stakeholders” are still working on the programme’s content.

“We are still working on it, the mechanism and we will involve all stakeholders,” he said.

“Your suggestions to involve non-governmental organisations will be considered and once it’s finalised we’ll present it to the (Cabinet) for approval.

“I don’t think it will start in 2024, maybe 2025 because it’s not included in next year’s Budget,” the minister added.

Mohamad said in October that the third iteration of the PLKN will be implemented in phases.

Thirteen centres have been identified for the programme, including the Malaysian Police Training Centre at Jalan Padang Tembak here that could accommodate some four thousand trainees.

Critics of the programme have questioned the plan, calling it unnecessary. – Malay Mail