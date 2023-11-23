Dr Jerip: Sarawak’s airline will only start operations once takeover process is completed

KUCHING (Nov 23): The operations of Sarawak’s own airline will only commence once the whole takeover process is completed and finalised, said Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

The Deputy Transport Minister said the state’s takeover of MASWings will be carried out in stages.

“The Memorandum of Understanding between the Sarawak government, Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) was signed on Oct 27, 2023.

“In this regard, the Sarawak government is in the process of conducting due diligence on MASWings Sdn Bhd and negotiating with MAG and Khazanah Nasional Berhad to acquire the shares in MASWings,” he said.

Dr Jerip said this in response to a question from Dato Lo Khere Chiang (GPS-Batu Kitang) during the question-and-answer session at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting here today.

To a supplementary question from Lo on the purpose of an MoU signed by the Sarawak government with the federal government on July 20, Dr Jerip said the MoU was for the acquisition of Rural Air Services (RAS) by the state government.

“Through this MoU, the federal government has given their assurance to continue the RAS subsidy and the acquisition of RAS by the Sarawak government will not affect the rural air services on all existing RAS routes as stipulated in the RAS agreement,” he said.

He said based on the Malaysian Aviation Commission Act 2015 (Act 771), a total of 40 routes were approved as RAS routes.

“These included 30 routes for internal Sarawak; six routes for internal Sabah; and four routes for interstate Sarawak and Sabah,” he added.